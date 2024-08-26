Mon, Aug 26, 2024 @ 10:53 GMT
German Ifo business climate falls to 86.6, Ifo warns of worsening economic crisis

In August, Germany’s Ifo Business Climate Index dropped from 87.0 to 86.6, slightly surpassing expectations of 86.5 but still signaling growing economic concerns. Current Assessment Index also dipped from 87.1 to 86.5, aligning with forecasts, while Expectations Index marginally beat predictions at 86.8, although still reflecting a decline from 87.0

Sector-wise, manufacturing sector saw a significant decline from -14.2 to -17.8. Services sector turned negative, falling from 0.8 to -1.3. Trade sector showed a minor improvement from -27.9 to -27.4, while construction remained stagnant at -26.4.

Ifo President Clemens Fuest issued a stark warning, stating, “The German economy is increasingly falling into crisis.”

Full German Ifo release here.

