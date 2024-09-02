Japan’s PMI manufacturing finalized at 49.8, close to stabilization amid rising cost burdens

Japan’s Manufacturing PMI for August was finalized at 49.8, showing a slight improvement from July’s 49.1, but still indicating a marginal contraction. S&P Global noted that the sector is moving closer to stabilization, with a renewed rise in production. This marks the first increase in purchasing activity in two years.

According to Usamah Bhatti at S&P Global Market Intelligence, the latest figures paint a “mixed picture” as the sector hovers near stabilization. The renewed rise in production and a softer decline in new orders have encouraged firms to increase staffing levels, while the pace of destocking has slowed. Additionally, there have been signs of improved supplier performance, particularly in the availability of inputs like electrical components.

However, the data also pointed to significant cost pressures, with the strongest rise in input costs since April 2023. Despite this, companies have been reluctant to pass these higher costs onto customers fully, leading to the slowest rate of charge inflation since mid-2021.

Full Japan’s PMI manufacturing final release here.