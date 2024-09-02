China’s Caxin PMI manufacturing rises to 50.4, modest return to expansion

China’s Caixin PMI Manufacturing rose slightly in August, reaching 50.4 from July’s 49.8, signaling a modest return to expansion. The improvement reflects faster output growth and stabilization in employment after an 11-month decline. Meanwhile, average selling prices and input costs continued to decline, indicating ongoing deflationary pressures within the sector.

Wang Zhe, Senior Economist at Caixin Insight Group, noted that while PMI manufacturing returned to expansionary territory, the growth remains “limited”. He highlighted the significant challenges China faces in stabilizing its economic growth, particularly given the government’s ambitious annual targets. Key issues include weak domestic demand, uncertainties in external demand, and low market optimism, all of which could hinder sustained growth.

In contrast, the official NBS data released over the weekend painted a more subdued picture. NBS PMI Manufacturing fell from 49.5 to 49.1 in August, indicating a deeper contraction in the sector. While PMI Non-Manufacturing ticked up slightly from 50.1 to 50.3, the PMI Composite dropped for the fifth consecutive month, landing at 50.1—the lowest since December 2022.

NBS statistician Zhao Qinghe attributed the decline in manufacturing to several factors, including extreme weather, off-season production in certain industries, insufficient demand, and fluctuations in commodity prices.

Full China Caixin PMI manufacturing release here.