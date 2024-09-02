Eurozone PMI manufacturing finalized at 45.8, decline persists with rising prices adding pressure on ECB

Eurozone’s manufacturing sector remains entrenched in contraction, with PMI Manufacturing index finalized at 45.8 in August, unchanged from July’s reading. This marks the third consecutive month of significant decline, indicating that the sector is still mired in a prolonged downturn. Despite a continued drop in new orders, both domestic and international, goods prices have risen for the first time since April 2023, adding to the growing challenges faced by ECB.

Country-specific PMI data reveals mixed performance. Greece led the pack with a PMI of 52.9, although this marked an eight-month low. Spain and Ireland managed to stay slightly above the neutral 50.0 mark, with readings of 50.5 and 50.4, respectively, but both hit multi-month lows. On the other hand, Italy’s PMI improved to 49.4, its highest in five months, although it remains in contraction. France reported a 7-month low of 43.9 while Germany recorded a PMI of 42.4, a 5-month low.

Cyrus de la Rubia, Chief Economist at Hamburg Commercial Bank, noted the worsening conditions, stating, “Things are going downhill, and fast.” The manufacturing sector has now been in recession for a grueling 26 months, with no immediate signs of recovery. The persistent decline in new orders has dashed hopes of a near-term rebound, while the recent uptick in input prices since June suggests that the deflationary phase in the goods sector may be ending.

For the first time since April 2023, selling prices in the manufacturing sector have risen, driven by increases in countries like France, the Netherlands, Greece, and Italy. This development could complicate ECB’s efforts to control inflation, as the central bank has been relying on falling manufacturing prices to offset persistent inflationary pressures in the services sector.

