Swiss GDP grows 0.7% qoq in Q2, above exp 0.6% qoq

Switzerland’s GDP grew by 0.7% qoq in Q2, exceeding expectations of 0.6% qoq and marking an improvement from Q1’s 0.5% qoq growth. When adjusted for sporting events, GDP still showed solid growth at 0.5% qoq, up from the previous quarter’s 0.3% qoq.

This stronger-than-expected performance was largely driven by significant expansion in the chemical and pharmaceutical industries, which played a key role in lifting the overall economic output. However, growth across other sectors was uneven, reflecting underlying weaknesses in domestic demand.

Full Swiss GDP release here.