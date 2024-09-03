Tue, Sep 03, 2024 @ 10:51 GMT
Swiss GDP grows 0.7% qoq in Q2, above exp 0.6% qoq

Tue, Sep 03, 2024

Switzerland’s GDP grew by 0.7% qoq in Q2, exceeding expectations of 0.6% qoq and marking an improvement from Q1’s 0.5% qoq growth. When adjusted for sporting events, GDP still showed solid growth at 0.5% qoq, up from the previous quarter’s 0.3% qoq.

This stronger-than-expected performance was largely driven by significant expansion in the chemical and pharmaceutical industries, which played a key role in lifting the overall economic output. However, growth across other sectors was uneven, reflecting underlying weaknesses in domestic demand.

