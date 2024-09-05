Thu, Sep 05, 2024 @ 10:52 GMT
ifo: German economy stuck in crisis, expected to stagnate in 2024

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

In its Autumn Economic Forecast, ifo stated that German economy remains in “stuck in crisis”, impacted by both economic and structural challenges. Following last year’s -0.3% contraction, the country’s price-adjusted GDP is expected to “only stagnate” in 2024.

A “gradual recovery” is anticipated over the next two years, with growth projected at 0.9% in 2025 and 1.5% in 2026. However, these figures mark a significant downgrade from the ifo Economic Forecast Summer 2024, with growth estimates cut by -0.4% for this year and by -0.6% for 2025.

Despite initial hopes for improvement, both industrial activity and consumer spending are emerging “very slowly from their stagnation,” according to the report.

Full German ifo release here.

