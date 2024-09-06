Japan’s household spending rises only 0.1% in Jul, lagging expectations despite wage growth

Japan’s household spending edged up by 0.1% yoy in July, falling well short of the expected 1.2% yoy increase. While this marked the first annual rise in three months, the modest growth suggests that households are still holding back on spending due to inflationary pressures.

The increase was driven by a 17.3% yoy surge in housing outlays, with more people undertaking home renovations such as installing new kitchens and bathtubs, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications. Entertainment spending also grew by 5.6% yoy, supported by purchases of televisions for the Paris Olympics. Expenditures on domestic and overseas package tours saw significant jumps of 47.0% yoy and 62.6% yoy, respectively.

Despite the tepid spending growth, the average monthly income of salaried households with at least two people rose by 5.5% yoy in real terms, marking the third consecutive monthly increase after 3.1% yoy and 3.0% yoy gains in June and May.

A ministry official noted that “spending has not increased as much as wages grew,” suggesting that some households might be saving part of their higher incomes. The ministry plans to continue monitoring how rising wages impact consumption going forward.