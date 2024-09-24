Tue, Sep 24, 2024 @ 07:05 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsFed's Goolsbee signals multiple rate cuts ahead as focus shifts to employment

Fed’s Goolsbee signals multiple rate cuts ahead as focus shifts to employment

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee suggested at an event overnight that Fed will likely implement “many more rate cuts over the next year” as it shifts its focus from inflation to employment concerns.

Goolsbee further noted that a proactive approach is necessary to avoid potential disruptions in the labor market. “It’s just not realistic to wait until problems show up,” he said, highlighting the need for Fed to avoid being “behind the curve” in managing economic risks.

While the timing of the initial rate cut may be less critical, Goolsbee stressed the importance of a “longer-arc view” to ensure favorable conditions for both inflation and employment. He pointed out that “rates need to come down significantly going forward” to maintain economic stability.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.