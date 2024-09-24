Japan’s PMI manufacturing dips to 49.6, services rises to 53.9

Japan’s PMI manufacturing index ticked down from 49.8 to 49.6, marking its third consecutive month in negative territory. On the other hand, services sector offered some relief as its PMI edged higher, rising from 53.7 to 53.9. Composite PMI slipped from 52.9 to 52.5, indicating a slight softening in growth momentum.

Usamah Bhatti, Economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, noted that Japan’s private sector expansion carried on through Q3, though at a slower pace. The expansion remained services-led, with the sector showing its strongest growth in five months, while manufacturing output fell back into contraction for the second time in three months.

Bhatti also highlighted that input cost inflation has eased to a six-month low, with both manufacturing and services firms reporting softer cost pressures. However, service providers are increasingly passing higher costs onto customers, as output price inflation ticked up slightly in September. Confidence in the future remains positive, but the overall sentiment has weakened to its lowest level since April 2022.

