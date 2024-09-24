Germany’s Ifo falls to 85.4 as economic pressure mounts

Germany’s Ifo Business Climate Index dropped from 86.6 to 85.4 in September, falling below market expectations of 86.1. This decline signals rising concerns for the German economy as key sectors show signs of strain. Current Assessment Index also fell, from 86.5 to 84.4, missing forecasts of 86.0. However, Expectations Index, which reflects sentiment about future economic conditions, remained relatively stable, easing only slightly from 86.8 to 86.3, in line with expectations.

Sectoral data shows widespread weakness. The manufacturing sector posted a significant drop from -17.8 to -21.6, while the services sector also deteriorated, falling from -1.3 to -3.5. The trade sector saw a deeper contraction, with the index dropping from -27.4 to -29.8. On the other hand, construction provided a rare positive, showing a slight improvement from -26.8 to -25.2.

According to the Ifo Institute, “The German economy is coming under ever-increasing pressure.” With multiple sectors showing increasing strain, the data suggests the German economy could remain in a precarious position, adding to recession concerns as the Eurozone’s overall economic prospects look uncertain.

Full German Ifo release here.