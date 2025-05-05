Gold Dips Further and WTI Crude Oil Tumbles

Gold price started a fresh decline below $3,300. WTI Crude oil is down over 10% and remains at risk of more losses.

Important Takeaways for Gold and WTI Crude Oil Price Analysis Today

Gold price climbed higher towards the $3,350 zone before there was a sharp decline against the US Dollar.

A key bearish trend line is forming with resistance near $3,270 on the hourly chart of gold at FXOpen.

WTI Crude oil prices extended downsides below the $60.00 support zone.

A major bearish trend line is forming with resistance near $57.25 on the hourly chart of XTI/USD at FXOpen.

Gold Price Technical Analysis

On the hourly chart of Gold at FXOpen, the price climbed above the $3,250 resistance. The price even spiked above $3,300 before the bears appeared.

A high was formed near $3,352 before there was a fresh decline. There was a move below the $3,300 support level. The bears even pushed the price below the $3,250 support and the 50-hour simple moving average.

It tested the $3,200 zone. A low has formed near $3,203 and the price is now showing bearish signs. There was a minor recovery wave above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $3,352 swing high to the $3,203 low.

However, the bears are active below $3,270. Immediate resistance is near $3,270. There is also a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $3,270.

The next major resistance is near the $3,295 zone and the 61.8% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $3,352 swing high to the $3,203 low. The main resistance could be $3,352, above which the price could test the $3,400 resistance. The next major resistance is $3,500.

An upside break above the $3,500 resistance could send Gold price toward $3,550. Any more gains may perhaps set the pace for an increase toward the $3,620 level.

Initial support on the downside is near the $3,240 level. The first major support is near the $3,225 level. If there is a downside break below the $3,225 support, the price might decline further. In the stated case, the price might drop toward the $3,205 support.

WTI Crude Oil Price Technical Analysis

On the hourly chart of WTI Crude Oil at FXOpen, the price struggled to continue higher above $60.00 against the US Dollar. The price formed a short-term top and started a fresh decline below $58.00.

There was a steady decline below the $57.75 pivot level. The bears even pushed the price below $56.20 and the 50-hour simple moving average. Finally, the price tested the $55.00 zone. The recent swing low was formed near $55.01, and the price is now consolidating losses.

There was a minor move above the $55.50 level. On the upside, immediate resistance is near the $56.10 level and the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $59.49 swing high to the $55.01 low.

The next resistance is near the $57.25 level. There is also a major bearish trend line forming with resistance near $57.25. The trend line is near the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $59.49 swing high to the $55.01 low.

The main resistance is near a trend line at $57.75. A clear move above the $57.75 zone could send the price toward $59.45. The next key resistance is near $62.25. If the price climbs further higher, it could face resistance near $63.20. Any more gains might send the price toward the $65.00 level.

Immediate support is near the $55.00 level. The next major support on the WTI crude oil chart is near $53.00. If there is a downside break, the price might decline toward $52.00. Any more losses may perhaps open the doors for a move toward the $50.00 support zone.

This article represents the opinion of the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand only. It is not to be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation with respect to products and services provided by the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand, nor is it to be considered financial advice.