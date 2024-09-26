German economy set for 2nd year of contraction amid structural challenges

Germany’s economic prospects have deteriorated further as the Joint Economic Forecast Project Group revised its GDP forecasts downward. The group now expects the German economy to contract by -0.1% in 2024, a downgrade from the previously anticipated 0.1% growth.

This adjustment implies that Germany will face two consecutive years of economic contraction, following a projected decline of -0.3% in 2023.

The forecast for 2025 has also been lowered, with GDP growth now expected at 0.8%, down from the earlier estimate of 1.4%. However, a modest recovery is anticipated in 2026, with growth projected to pick up to 1.3%.

Inflation is expected to decline, offering some relief to the economy. After reaching 5.9% last year, inflation is projected to slow to 2.2% this year and stabilize at 2% in both 2025 and 2026.

Geraldine Dany-Knedlik, head of forecasting and economic policy at DIW Berlin, highlighted the challenges facing Germany. She noted that “structural change” is compounding the economic downturn.

Key factors such as decarbonization, digitalization, and demographic shifts, along with intensified competition from Chinese companies, are initiating “structural adjustment processes.” These developments are “dampening the long-term growth prospects” of the German economy, noted Dany-Knedlik.

