Yen surges as Ishiba wins LDP leadership, set to become Japan’s new prime minister

Japanese Yen surges sharply higher just following the election of former defense minister Shigeru Ishiba as the new leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party , positioning him as Japan’s next Prime Minister. Ishiba’s victory came after a closely contested leadership race, where he edged out hardline nationalist Sanae Takaichi in a run-off vote.

Ishiba, an intellectual heavyweight within the LDP and a national security expert, has been a vocal proponent of a more assertive Japan, advocating for reduced reliance on the US for defense. Notably, during his leadership campaign, Ishiba proposed the creation of an “Asian NATO,” a concept that was swiftly dismissed by Washington as premature.

Ishiba’s stance on national security and defense policy is expected to shape Japan’s geopolitical strategy in the years ahead. His election marks a significant shift in Japan’s political landscape, as markets now react to the potential changes in foreign policy and defense initiatives under his leadership.