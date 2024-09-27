US PCE inflation falls to 2.2% in Aug, core PCE ticks up to 2.7%

US personal income rose USD 50.5B or 0.2% mom in August, below expectation of 0.4% mom. Personal spending rose USD 47.2B or 0.2% mom, below expectation of 0.3% mom.

PCE price index rose 0.1% mom, matched expectations while core PCE (excluding food and energy)price index rose 0.1% mom,m below expectation of 0.2% mom. Good prices fell -0.2% mom while services prices rose 0.2% mom. Food prices rose 0.1% mom and energy prices fell -0.8% mom.

From the same month a year ago, PCE price growth slowed from 2.5% yoy to 2.2% yoy, below expectation of 2.3% yoy. Core PCE price growth accelerated fro 2.6% yoy to 2.7% yoy, matched expectations. Prices for goods decreased -0.9% yoy and prices for services increased 3.7% yoy. Food prices increased 1.1% yoy and energy prices -decreased 5.0% yoy.

Full US personal income and outlays release here.