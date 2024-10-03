Japan’s PMI services finalized at 53.1, composite at 52.0

Japan’s services sector continued its expansion in September, although growth eased slightly. The final Services PMI was recorded at 53.1, down from 53.7 in August, marking a sustained rise in business activity for all but one of the past 25 months. Composite PMI, which includes both services and manufacturing, stood at 52.0, down from 52.9 in August, remaining above the 50-neutral threshold for the third consecutive month.

Usamah Bhatti, economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, highlighted that the service sector’s strong performance carried into the end of Q3. The average reading for Q3 (53.5) was largely in line with Q1’s average of 53.4, signaling “sustained growth” in the service economy.

However, the manufacturing sector continued to struggle, weighing on overall private sector performance. While service sector remains a pillar of growth, aggregate new business growth slowed in September, and backlogs of work fell for the fifth consecutive month. The outlook for the wider private sector will depend on how the service economy responds to downside risks, including a stagnating economy.

Full Japan PMI service final release here.