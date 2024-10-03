Eurozone PPI rises 0.6% mom in August, energy prices drive monthly increase

Thu, Oct 03, 2024 @ 12:11 GMT
Eurozone PPI rose by 0.6% mom in August, exceeding expectations of 0.3% mom. On a year-over-year basis, however, PPI fell by -2.3% yoy, slightly better than the anticipated -2.4% yoy decline.

Breaking down the monthly data, Eurozone’s industrial producer prices showed varying trends across sectors. While intermediate goods saw a slight decline of -0.1% mom, energy prices surged by 1.9% mom, driving the overall increase in PPI. Capital goods prices edged up by 0.1% mom, while prices for both durable and non-durable consumer goods remained stable.

EU’s PPI rose by 0.4% mom but was down -2.1% yoy. Among individual countries, Estonia led with a 2.2% monthly increase in industrial producer prices, followed by Greece at 1.7% and Spain at 1.5%. On the downside, Ireland recorded the largest decrease, with prices falling by -3.8%, followed by Lithuania (-1.7%) and Romania (-1.6%).

Full Eurozone PPI release here.

