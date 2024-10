US non-farm payroll employment grew 254k in September, well above expectation of 147k. That’s also higher than average monthly gain of 203k over the prior 12 months.

Unemployment rate ticked down from 4.2% to 4.1%, below expectation of 4.2%. Labor force participation rate was unchanged at 62.7%.

Average hourly earnings rose 0.4% mom, above expectation of 0.3% mom. Annual average hourly earnings growth accelerated from 3.9% yoy to 4.0% yoy.

Full US NFP release here.