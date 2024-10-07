Mon, Oct 07, 2024 @ 13:55 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsBoJ upgrades economic outlook for two regions, cautions on wage pressures for...

BoJ upgrades economic outlook for two regions, cautions on wage pressures for small firms

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

In its latest Regional Economic Report, BoC indicated that all nine regions in the country are “recovering moderately, picking up, or picking up moderately”. Also, BoJ upgraded its economic assessments for the Hokuriku and Tokai regions, reflecting stronger local conditions.

In a separate release summarizing discussions among branch managers, BoJ noted that many business leaders increasingly believe wages need to continue rising into next year. This reflects growing wage pressure, which has been a key driver of consumption. Younger workers, in particular, have seen “fairly big pay hikes”, boosting their spending power and supporting the broader economy.

However, the central bank cautioned that smaller and medium-sized businesses are struggling to generate sufficient profits to sustain wage hikes. BoJ emphasized that this situation “required vigilance.”

Full BoJ regional economic report here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.