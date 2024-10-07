Eurozone Sentix rises to -13.8, expectations jump on ECB cut and China stimulus

Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence edged up in October, rising from -15.4 to -13.8, slightly better than the forecast of -13.9. Current Situation Index saw its fourth consecutive decline, down from -22.5 to -23.3, its lowest level since December 2023. Expectations Index improved notably from -8.0 to -3.8.

Sentix remarked, “The downward economic trend has been halted for the time being,” as Eurozone economy attempts to “find its way out of recession/stagnation”. Investors are finding renewed optimism, not only due to ECB’s recent rate cuts but also the stimulus measures coming out of China.

The Sentix central bank theme barometer remains supportive, although it has pulled back from the higher levels seen last month. This more moderate outlook is tied to expectations that inflation declines will slow.

Full Eurozone Sentix release here.