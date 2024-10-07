Mon, Oct 07, 2024 @ 13:56 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsEurozone retail sales rise 0.2% mom in Aug, EU up 0.3% mom

Eurozone retail sales rise 0.2% mom in Aug, EU up 0.3% mom

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Eurozone retail sales volume rose 0.2% mom in August, matched expectations. The increase was driven by a 0.2% rise in food, drinks, and tobacco sales, a 0.3% boost in non-food products (excluding automotive fuel), and a 1.1% jump in sales of automotive fuel from specialised stores.

In the wider EU, retail sales grew by 0.3% month-on-month. Luxembourg led the gains with a 5.3% increase in total retail trade volume, followed by Cyprus at 2.2% and Romania at 1.6%. On the downside, Denmark saw the steepest drop at -1.5%, while Slovakia, Bulgaria, and Croatia also posted declines in retail trade volume.

Full Eurozone retail sales release here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.