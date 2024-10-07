Eurozone retail sales rise 0.2% mom in Aug, EU up 0.3% mom

Eurozone retail sales volume rose 0.2% mom in August, matched expectations. The increase was driven by a 0.2% rise in food, drinks, and tobacco sales, a 0.3% boost in non-food products (excluding automotive fuel), and a 1.1% jump in sales of automotive fuel from specialised stores.

In the wider EU, retail sales grew by 0.3% month-on-month. Luxembourg led the gains with a 5.3% increase in total retail trade volume, followed by Cyprus at 2.2% and Romania at 1.6%. On the downside, Denmark saw the steepest drop at -1.5%, while Slovakia, Bulgaria, and Croatia also posted declines in retail trade volume.

Full Eurozone retail sales release here.