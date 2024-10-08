Fed’s Musalem urges patience as Kashkari flags shifting balance of risks

In a speech overnight, St. Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem noted last week’s employment report, despite exceeding expectations, did not prompt him to alter his baseline outlook for the economy. He added that both inflation and the labor market are currently in a “good place,” with risks to the Fed’s dual mandate—price stability and full employment—”roughly balanced.”

Nevertheless, Musalem expressed caution, arguing that the “costs of easing too much too soon” would outweigh the risks of easing too little. He added that should maintain its approach of “gradual reductions” in interest rates over time, highlighting that “patience” has been key to Fed’s progress on inflation. He maintained that this approach “has served the FOMC well” but was careful not to commit to any specifics regarding the size or timing of future rate cuts.

Separately, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari echoed Musalem’s sentiment regarding the resilience of the labor market, noting, “It looks like it is still a strong labor market.”

Kashkari acknowledged that traditionally, Fed’s aggressive rate hikes would have led to more significant weakness in employment, but so far, that hasn’t materialized. “We have not seen that, so that’s a really good fact that the job market has stayed strong while inflation has come down,” Kashkari said.

However, Kashkari did caution that the balance of risks is now shifting “away from higher inflation towards maybe higher unemployment”