ECB’s Villeroy signals likely rate cut next week, more to follow gradually

ECB Governing Council member François Villeroy de Galhau indicated today that a rate cut is “very probable” at the upcoming meeting next week.

Speaking on Franceinfo radio, Villeroy emphasized that this move “won’t be the last” in the current easing cycle. However, he added that the pace of future cuts will depend on how inflation evolves over time.

Villeroy stressed ECB’s commitment to gradual policy adjustments, saying the central bank will avoid making any “volatile moves.” He remarked, “We are used to acting with gradualism, which means resolutely but without making too significant steps.”

On inflation, Villeroy expressed confidence that price levels will stabilize at ECB’s 2% target by early next year in France, and later in 2025 across Europe. However, he noted that fluctuations could still occur in the coming months.