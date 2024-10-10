US CPI slows to 2.4% yoy in Sep, but core CPI rises to 3.3% yoy

US CPI rose 0.2% mom in September, above expectation of 0.1% mom. CPI core (less food and energy) rose 0.3% mom, above expectation of 0.2% mom, and Shelter costs rose 0.2% mom. Food prices rose 0.4% mom. Together, these two indexes contributed over 75 percent of the monthly all items increase. Energy index fell -1.9% mom.

Over the 12-month period, CPI ticked down from 2.5% yoy to 2.4% yoy, above expectation of 2.3% yoy. That’s still the lowest level since February 2021. CPI core ticked up from 3.2% yoy to 3.3% yoy, above expectation of 3.2% yoy. Energy index fell -6.8% yoy while food index rose 2.3% yoy.

Full US CPI release here.