SNB's Martin: Negative rates a possibility, but not on immediate agenda

SNB Vice Chair Antoine Martin indicated that the central bank may consider lowering interest rates, potentially even taking them into negative territory, as a tool to support the economy.

Speaking at an event overnight, Martin said “with inflation being reasonably low in Switzerland and with an economy that could grow faster, that tends in the direction of a lower policy rate,”

He further remarked that negative rates, although not imminent, remain a useful tool in the central bank’s arsenal, stating, “There are imaginable scenarios where this is a tool that we would use because it’s a particularly useful tool.”

“But we’re not today in a situation that this is something that we’re considering,” Martin added.

