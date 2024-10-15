Eurozone industrial production rises 1.8% mom in Aug, driven by capital goods

Tue, Oct 15, 2024 @ 15:11 GMT
Eurozone industrial production increased by 1.8% mom in August, meeting market expectations. This growth was supported primarily by a significant 3.7% rise in capital goods production. Durable consumer goods also saw a notable rise of 1.7%, while energy production edged up by 0.4%. However, intermediate goods saw a contraction of -0.3%, and non-durable consumer goods posted a modest gain of 0.2%.

Across the broader European Union, industrial production rose by 1.3% mom. Ireland led the gains with a robust 4.5% rise, followed by Germany and Lithuania, which both saw increases of 3.3%. Malta also posted solid growth of 2.7%. On the downside, Luxembourg experienced a sharp decline of -9.2%, while Croatia and Denmark saw drops of -4.6% and -4.5%, respectively.

Full Eurozone industrial production release here.

