Wed, Oct 16, 2024 @ 05:27 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsFed's Bostic sees one more 25bps rate cut in 2024

Fed’s Bostic sees one more 25bps rate cut in 2024

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

In a moderated discussion, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic addressed the key question on investors’ minds: “how fast” will the Fed proceed with further rate cuts?

According to Bostic, Fed’s median projection suggests an additional 50bps of rate cuts this year, following 50bps cut in September. However, for Bostic, “My dot was 25 basis points more”.

Nevertheless, he emphasized that his stance is not set in stone. “I’m keeping my options open,” Bostic said, indicating that he would reassess based on incoming data on inflation and the labor market.

He also projected GDP growth of around 2.6% for 2024 and expects it to moderate to 2% in 2025 as household savings dwindle.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.