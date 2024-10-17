Thu, Oct 17, 2024 @ 10:51 GMT
Eurozone CPI finalized at 1.7% in Sep, CPI core at 2.7%

Eurozone CPI in September was finalized at 1.7% yoy, down from August’s 2.2% yoy. Core CPI, which excludes volatile components like energy, food, alcohol, and tobacco, was finalized at 2.7% yoy, slightly lower than August’s 2.8% yoy.

The largest contributor to Eurozone CPI was the services sector, adding +1.76 percentage points to the annual rate, followed by food, alcohol, and tobacco (+0.47 pp). Non-energy industrial goods added +0.12 pp, while energy dragged inflation down by -0.60 pp as prices continued to ease.

On a broader level, EU inflation was also finalized lower at 2.1%, down from 2.4% in August. Inflation rates across member states varied significantly, with the lowest annual rates recorded in Ireland (0.0%), Lithuania (0.4%), and Slovenia and Italy (both at 0.7%).

In contrast, Romania (4.8%), Belgium (4.3%), and Poland (4.2%) registered the highest inflation rates. Compared to August, annual inflation fell in twenty Member States, remained stable in two, and rose in five.

Full Eurozone CPI final release here.

