BoJ’s Ueda stresses vigilance amid global uncertainty, cautions on market volatility

By ActionForex.com

In a speech today, BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda highlighted the persistent uncertainties surrounding Japan’s economic recovery and global market conditions, urging caution in assessing the outlook.

Ueda emphasized the “still high” level of unpredictability in the overseas economic environment, particularly noting volatility in key markets such as the US.

“The overseas economic outlook, including that for the United States, remains uncertain, while market moves continue to be unstable,” Ueda remarked.

“We must closely monitor such developments with high vigilance, and scrutinize their fallout on Japan’s economic and price outlook,” he said, underlining that Japan’s recovery remains fragile and exposed to global economic shifts.

