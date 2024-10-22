ECB’s Centeno Calls for Gradual Rate Cuts as Inflation Converges Toward Target

ECB Governing Council member Mario Centeno spoke at an event today, advocating for a measured and consistent approach to reducing interest rates. Centeno emphasized the need for a “gradual, steady, and predictable reduction in interest rates” to their neutral level, which he estimated to be “maybe 2% or slightly lower.”

Centeno highlighted that inflation in the Eurozone has slowed significantly and is now converging toward ECB’s 2% target. However, he expressed concern that the risk could shift to undershooting the target as inflationary pressures ease.