Tue, Oct 22, 2024 @ 17:07 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsECB's Centeno Calls for Gradual Rate Cuts as Inflation Converges Toward Target

ECB’s Centeno Calls for Gradual Rate Cuts as Inflation Converges Toward Target

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

ECB Governing Council member Mario Centeno spoke at an event today, advocating for a measured and consistent approach to reducing interest rates. Centeno emphasized the need for a “gradual, steady, and predictable reduction in interest rates” to their neutral level, which he estimated to be “maybe 2% or slightly lower.”

Centeno highlighted that inflation in the Eurozone has slowed significantly and is now converging toward ECB’s 2% target. However, he expressed concern that the risk could shift to undershooting the target as inflationary pressures ease.

 

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.