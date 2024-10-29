Tue, Oct 29, 2024 @ 18:05 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsGermany’s Gfk consumer sentiment rises to -18.3, remains fragile

Germany’s Gfk consumer sentiment rises to -18.3, remains fragile

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Germany’s GfK Consumer Climate index for November improved from -21.0 to -18.3, exceeding forecast of -20.5 and marking its highest level since April 2022. However, the underlying sentiment remains subdued, as economic expectations continued to trend downward for the third consecutive month, dropping -0.5 to -0.2, the lowest level since March.

Rolf Bürkl, consumer expert at the NIM, cautioned that while consumer sentiment has improved, it remains historically low due to persistent uncertainties driven by “crises, wars and rising prices”.

He noted that rising company insolvencies, job cut plans, and discussions around shifting production abroad are “preventing a more significant recovery in consumer sentiment.”

Full German Gfk consumer climate release here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.