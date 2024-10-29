Germany’s Gfk consumer sentiment rises to -18.3, remains fragile

Germany’s GfK Consumer Climate index for November improved from -21.0 to -18.3, exceeding forecast of -20.5 and marking its highest level since April 2022. However, the underlying sentiment remains subdued, as economic expectations continued to trend downward for the third consecutive month, dropping -0.5 to -0.2, the lowest level since March.

Rolf Bürkl, consumer expert at the NIM, cautioned that while consumer sentiment has improved, it remains historically low due to persistent uncertainties driven by “crises, wars and rising prices”.

He noted that rising company insolvencies, job cut plans, and discussions around shifting production abroad are “preventing a more significant recovery in consumer sentiment.”

