Australia’s retail sales show modest 0.1% mom growth in Sep

Australia’s retail sales turnover increased by a modest 0.1% mom in September, reaching AUD 36.46B but falling short of the expected 0.4% mom rise. This follows a 0.7% gain in August and a flat outcome in July.

Commenting on the data, Robert Ewing, Head of Business Statistics at ABS, noted that “retail spending held firm in September” following a boost in August from warmer-than-usual weather.

The report also highlighted quarterly retail sales volumes, which grew by 0.5% in Q3, marking a recovery after back-to-back declines of -0.4% in both Q2 and Q1.

Ewing added that this increase in volumes reflects “some of the lost ground in discretionary spending this year,” marking only the second quarterly rise in retail volumes over the past two years.

Full Australia retail sales release here.