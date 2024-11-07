Eurozone retail sales rises 0.5% mom, mixed sectoral performance

Eurozone retail sales rose by 0.5% mom in September, slightly above the expected 0.4% mom increase. Breaking down the numbers, the volume of retail trade showed a mixed sectoral performance. Sales for non-food products, excluding automotive fuel, saw a notable rise of 1.1% mom, while sales for food, drinks, and tobacco slipped by -0.4% mom. Automotive fuel sales in specialized stores edged up by 0.2% mom.

Across the broader EU, retail sales rose by 0.3% mom. Among member states with available data, Belgium, Denmark, and Croatia recorded the highest increases, each posting a robust 2.1% mom rise in retail trade volume. Germany followed with a 1.2% mom gain. In contrast, Slovenia experienced the sharpest drop at -2.6% mom, followed by Poland at -2.0% mom and Finland at -1.6% mom.

