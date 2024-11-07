Thu, Nov 07, 2024 @ 14:10 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsEurozone retail sales rises 0.5% mom, mixed sectoral performance

Eurozone retail sales rises 0.5% mom, mixed sectoral performance

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Eurozone retail sales rose by 0.5% mom in September, slightly above the expected 0.4% mom increase. Breaking down the numbers, the volume of retail trade showed a mixed sectoral performance. Sales for non-food products, excluding automotive fuel, saw a notable rise of 1.1% mom, while sales for food, drinks, and tobacco slipped by -0.4% mom. Automotive fuel sales in specialized stores edged up by 0.2% mom.

Across the broader EU, retail sales rose by 0.3% mom. Among member states with available data, Belgium, Denmark, and Croatia recorded the highest increases, each posting a robust 2.1% mom rise in retail trade volume. Germany followed with a 1.2% mom gain. In contrast, Slovenia experienced the sharpest drop at -2.6% mom, followed by Poland at -2.0% mom and Finland at -1.6% mom.

Full Eurozone retail sales release here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.