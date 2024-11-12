Tue, Nov 12, 2024 @ 15:50 GMT
ECB's Rehn: May exit restrictive policy as soon as late winter

By ActionForex.com

Speaking at a conference today, Finnish ECB Governing Council member Olli Rehn reiterated that the direction of monetary easing is “clear”. However, he emphasized that the “speed and scope ” of these cuts will be determined by a trio of factors evaluated at each ECB meeting: the inflation outlook, underlying inflation trends, and the efficacy of monetary policy transmission.

Rehn pointed to the possibility of reducing the ECB’s deposit rate, currently at 3.25%, to a neutral level. Such adjustments could occur by late winter or early spring if the data supports it.

“Current market data and simple maths seem to imply that we would leave restrictive territory sometime in the spring/winter next year 2025,” Rehn said. “But that is just an observation from my side, not a commitment.”

