Fed’s Schmid: Rate cut depth unclear, productivity holds key

Kansas City Fed President Jeffrey Schmid highlighted overnight Fed’s confidence that inflation is on track to reach its 2% target, attributing this progress to “signs that both labor and product markets have come into better balance in recent months.”

Schmid acknowledged that conditions are right to begin easing the Fed’s restrictive monetary policy but stressed that “it remains to be seen how much further interest rates will decline or where they might eventually settle.”

He added that sustained gains in productivity could enable the economy to grow robustly without significant inflation. However, Schmid cautioned that economic growth could be dampened if the energy supply fails to meet the increasing demands, such as those driven by AI development.

“As an optimist, my hope is that productivity growth can outrun both demographics and debt,” yet as a central banker, he remains committed to the Fed’s dual mandate, ensuring price stability and full employment, guided by data.