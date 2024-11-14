Thu, Nov 14, 2024 @ 07:24 GMT
Fed's Musalem: To cut judiciously and patiently as inflation risks rising

Fed's Musalem: To cut judiciously and patiently as inflation risks rising

By ActionForex.com

St. Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem stated in a speech overnight that he expects inflation to converge toward the Fed’s 2% target over the medium term. His baseline scenario anticipates a cooling labor market that remains within the range of full employment, alongside moderating compensation growth.

Musalem emphasized that this outlook depends on monetary policy staying “appropriately restrictive” while inflation exceeds 2%, a situation that would allow Fed to “judiciously and patiently” continue lowering interest rates.

However, Musalem expressed concerns that recent information indicates the risk of inflation failing to converge toward 2%, or even moving higher, “has risen.”

Simultaneously, he noted that the risk of an unwelcome deterioration in the labor market “has remained unchanged or possibly fallen.”

Although he is “attuned to the possibility of rising layoffs going forward,” Musalem believes the overall strength of the economy “provides some confidence that a disorderly labor market deterioration is unlikely.”

