Thu, Nov 21, 2024 @ 15:06 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsFed's Barkin avoids prejudging December decision, cites vulnerability to cost shocks

Fed’s Barkin avoids prejudging December decision, cites vulnerability to cost shocks

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Richmond Fed President Tom Barkin told the Financial Times he would not “prejudge” the rate decision at the December meeting. He acknowledged the dual challenges of elevated inflation and labor market strains.

“If you’ve got inflation staying above our target, that makes the case to be careful about reducing rates,” he said. “If you’ve got unemployment accelerating, that makes the case to be more forward-leaning.”

Barkin emphasized growing vulnerability to cost shocks which he said was higher than it might have been five years ago. He also pointed to business concerns over potential inflationary pressures stemming from President-elect Donald Trump’s proposed tariffs and deportation policies

However, he added that Trump’s plans to boost domestic energy production could have a counteracting “disinflationary” effect.

While businesses are apprehensive about economic policy changes under the new administration, Barkin underscored that the Fed would not preemptively adjust its policy.

“We shouldn’t try to solve it before it happens,” he remarked.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.