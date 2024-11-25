German Ifo falls to 85.7, further deterioration

Germany’s Ifo Business Climate Index declined to 85.7 in November, down from 86.5 in October, reflecting growing pessimism across key sectors of Europe’s largest economy. Current Assessment Index dropped from 85.7 to 84.3, indicating weaker confidence in present conditions. Expectations Index edged slightly lower from 87.3 to 87.2, suggesting limited optimism for the months ahead.

Sector-specific data painted a grim picture. Manufacturing sentiment worsened, dropping from -20.6 to -21.9, and the services sector also reversed, declining from 0.1 to -3.6. Construction sentiment weakened significantly, falling from -25.7 to -28.5. Trade was the only sector to show some improvement, rising from -29.4 to -26.6, though it remains firmly in negative territory.

Ifo President Clemens Fuest characterized the situation as increasingly bleak, remarking that sentiment among German companies has turned “gloomier” and that the economy is “floundering.”

Full German Ifo release here.