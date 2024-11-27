Australian CPI steady at 2.1% in Oct, underlying inflation shows mixed trends

Australia’s monthly CPI was unchanged at 2.1% yoy in October, below expectations of a rise to 2.5% yoy. This marks the lowest annual inflation rate since July 2021.

Core inflation metrics presented mixed signals, with CPI excluding volatile items and holiday travel slowing from 2.7% yoy to 2.4% yoy. However, trimmed mean CPI, a preferred gauge of underlying inflation, rose from 3.2% yoy to 3.5% yoy, signaling persistent inflationary pressures in certain sectors.

At the group level, notable price increases were observed in Food and non-alcoholic beverages (+3.3%), Recreation and culture (+4.3%), and Alcohol and tobacco (+6.0%). These were partly offset by a sharp decline in Transport prices, which fell -2.8%, driven by lower fuel costs.

Michelle Marquardt, head of prices statistics at the Australian Bureau of Statistics, noted that “the falls in electricity and fuel had a significant impact on the annual CPI measure this month.” She highlighted the value of core inflation measures, such as the trimmed mean, in offering deeper insights into inflation trends amid significant price fluctuations.

Full Australia monthly CPI release here.