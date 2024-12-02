Mon, Dec 02, 2024 @ 15:56 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsUS ISM manufacturing rises to 48.4, new orders jump, prices ease sharply

US ISM manufacturing rises to 48.4, new orders jump, prices ease sharply

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

US ISM Manufacturing PMI rose to 48.4 in November, up from October’s 46.5 and exceeding expectations of 47.5. While still in contraction territory (below 50), the improvement reflects signs of stabilization in the manufacturing sector.

New orders led the gains, climbing from 47.1 to 50.4, signaling expansion after seven consecutive months in contraction. Production edged up from 46.2 to 46.8, and employment saw a notable rise from 44.4 to 48.1, though both remain below the neutral threshold. Prices, however, declined sharply from 54.8 to 50.3, indicating easing inflationary pressures within the sector.

ISM noted that the November reading aligns with a projected annualized GDP growth of 1.7%, suggesting moderate economic expansion despite ongoing headwinds in manufacturing.

Full US ISM Manufacturing release here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.