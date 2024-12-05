Fed’s Daly: No urgency as Fed calibrate policy carefully

Thu, Dec 05, 2024 @ 06:35 GMT
San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly emphasized a measured approach to interest rate adjustments during a PBS News Hour interview.

She noted there’s “no sense of urgency” to lower rates quickly but highlighted the need to “carefully calibrate our policy” to align with current and expected economic conditions.

Daly added that policymakers will deliberate on the best path forward at the upcoming December 17–18 FOMC meeting.

Despite signs of economic resilience, she stressed that “there’s a lot more work for us to do” to achieve the 2% inflation target while supporting durable economic growth. Inflation remains the top challenge for many Americans.

