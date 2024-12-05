Thu, Dec 05, 2024 @ 13:29 GMT
Eurozone retail sales fall -0.5%Q mom in Oct, EU down -0.3% mom

Eurozone retail sales volume declined by -0.5% mom in October, underperforming expectations of a -0.4% mom contraction. Breaking down the data, sales for food, drinks, and tobacco edged up 0.1% mom, while non-food products (excluding automotive fuel) slumped -0.9% mom, and automotive fuel sales in specialized stores dropped -0.3% mom.

Across the broader European Union, retail sales volume fell by -0.3% mom. Among member states, the sharpest monthly declines were seen in Belgium (-1.7%), Germany (-1.4%), and Denmark and Cyprus (both -1.1%). Conversely, Luxembourg led with a strong 2.4% increase, followed by Poland at 2.2% and Lithuania at 1.5%.

Full Eurozone retail sales release here.

