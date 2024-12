Canada’s employment grew 51k in November, above expectation of 25k. Employment gains were concentrated in full-time work (+54k).

Employment rate was unchanged at 60.6%. Unemployment rate jumped from 6.5% to 6.8%, as more people are looking for work. Labor force participation rate rose 0.3% to 65.1%.

Total hours worked was down slightly by -0.2% mom but up 1.9% yoy. Average hourly wages grew 4.1% yoy, slowed from 4.9% yoy in October.

