US PPI up 0.4% mom, 3.0% yoy, highest annual rise since Feb 2023

US PPI for final demand rose 0.4% mom in November, above expectation of 0.3% mom. Nearly 60% of the broad-based rise in final demand prices can be attributed to a 0.7% mom increase in goods. Prices for final services moved up 0.2% mom. PPI less foods, energy, and trade services inched up 0.1% mom.

On an unadjusted basis, PPI advanced 3.0% yoy for the 12 months period, well above expectation of 2.5% yoy. It’s also the largest rise since moving up 4.7% yoy in February 2023. PPI less foods, energy, and trade services advanced 3.5% yoy.

Full US PPI release here.