Thu, Dec 12, 2024 @ 14:31 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsUS PPI up 0.4% mom, 3.0% yoy, highest annual rise since Feb...

US PPI up 0.4% mom, 3.0% yoy, highest annual rise since Feb 2023

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

US PPI for final demand rose 0.4% mom in November, above expectation of 0.3% mom. Nearly 60% of the broad-based rise in final demand prices can be attributed to a 0.7% mom increase in goods. Prices for final services moved up 0.2% mom. PPI less foods, energy, and trade services inched up 0.1% mom.

On an unadjusted basis, PPI advanced 3.0% yoy for the 12 months period, well above expectation of 2.5% yoy. It’s also the largest rise since moving up 4.7% yoy in February 2023. PPI less foods, energy, and trade services advanced 3.5% yoy.

Full US PPI release here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.