Eurozone industrial production stagnates in Oct

Eurozone industrial production stagnated in October, recording 0.0% mom growth, in line with expectations. The data reflects mixed performance across sectors. While output for capital goods rose by 1.7%, intermediate goods production remained unchanged. On the downside, energy production dropped sharply by -1.9%, while durable and non-durable consumer goods contracted by -1.8% and -2.3%, respectively,.

Across the broader EU, industrial production showed a modest increase of 0.3% mom, driven by strong gains in select countries. Ireland led the pack with a 5.7% increase, followed by Denmark at 5.4% and Poland at 3.5%. However, significant declines were observed in Lithuania (-7.5%), Belgium (-6.2%), and Croatia (-3.9%).

Full Eurozone industrial production release here.