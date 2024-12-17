Canada’s CPI slows to 1.9% in Nov, with broad-based deceleration

Tue, Dec 17, 2024 @ 17:21 GMT
Canada’s headline CPI slowed to 1.9% yoy in November, dipping below expectations of 2.0% yoy and down from 2.0% yoy in October. The deceleration was broad-based, with declines in travel tour prices and the mortgage interest cost index contributing significantly to the slower pace of inflation.

Excluding gasoline, the CPI rose 2.0% yoy, cooling from October’s 2.2% yoy. On a month-over-month basis, inflation was flat in November, following a 0.4% mom increase in the prior month.

While headline inflation eased, Canada’s core inflation measures sent mixed signals. CPI median increased slightly from 2.5% yoy to 2.6% yoy (above forecasts of 2.4% yoy). CPI trimmed climbed from 2.6% yoy to 2.7% yoy (also exceeding expectations of 2.5% yoy). However, CPI common, the measure often considered the most stable, declined from 2.2% yoy to 2.0% yoy, missing the anticipated 2.1% yoy.

