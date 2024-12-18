Wed, Dec 18, 2024 @ 21:37 GMT
EUR/USD to fall towards 1.0330 after FOMC

Dollar jumps across the board after Fed’s hawkish rate cut, with economic projections giving a strong nod to market expectations of slower policy easing, and a higher terminal rate.

EUR/USD’s fall from 1.0629 resumed by breaking through 1.0452. Decline from 1.1213 might also be resuming and break of 1.0330 will target 61.8% projection of 1.0936 to 10330 from 1.0629 at 1.0254.

USD/CHF’s breach of 0.8974 suggest that the brief retreat has completed. Further rise should be in progress as rally from 0.8374 resume to 61.8% projection of 0.8374 to 0.8956 from 0.8735 at 0.9095.

