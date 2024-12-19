New Zealand’s GDP contracts -1% qoq in Q3, broad economic weakness

New Zealand’s economy contracted by -1.0% qoq in Q3, significantly worse than market expectations of -0.2%. The previous quarter’s GDP figure was also revised down sharply, from -0.2% to -1.1%, painting a grimmer picture of the country’s economic performance.

The decline was broad-based, with activity falling in 11 out of 16 industries, including significant contractions in manufacturing, business services, and construction. While primary industries posted gains, both goods-producing and service industries experienced declines.

On a per capita basis, GDP dropped -1.2% qoq, marking the eighth consecutive quarterly decline. The expenditure measure of GDP also contracted by -0.8% qoq. Notably, household consumption expenditure decreased by -0.3% qoq, with reductions in spending on essentials such as grocery food and electricity, highlighting the strain on consumer budgets.

Full NZ GDP release here.