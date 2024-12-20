Japan’s core CPI reaccelerates to 2.7%, driven by energy and rice

Japan’s core CPI (excluding food) rose to 2.7% yoy in November, marking the first reacceleration in three months and exceeding market expectations of 2.6% yoy. Core inflation has remained above the BoJ’s 2% target since April 2022, highlighting persistent price pressures. This increase was attributed to reduced government subsidies for utility bills and a sharp rise in rice prices.

Energy prices surged 6.0% yoy, up from October’s 2.3% yoy gain. Within this category, electricity prices jumped 9.9% yoy, and city gas costs climbed 6.4% yoy. Meanwhile, rice prices soared by a staggering 63.6% yoy, the steepest increase since 1971, driven by last year’s unusually hot summer that disrupted production.

Core-core CPI (excluding food and energy) ticked up from 2.3% yoy to 2.4% yoy, while headline CPI rose to 2.9% from October’s 2.3%. Service prices, a key indicator for BOJ as they often reflect wage dynamics, increased 1.5% yoy, unchanged from the prior month.

