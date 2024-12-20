UK retail sales edge up 0.2% mom, below 0.4% mom expectations

UK retail sales volumes rose by 0.2% mom in November, falling short of expectations for a 0.4% increase. This modest gain partly recovered the -0.7% mom decline recorded in October. Growth in supermarkets and non-food stores provided support, but this was partially offset by weaker performance from clothing retailers.

On an annual basis, sales volumes increased by 0.5% over the year to November. However, volumes remain -1.6% below their pre-pandemic levels from February 2020.

Looking at the broader trend, retail sales volumes rose by 0.3% in the three months to November compared with the prior three-month period. Compared to the same period last year, volumes were up by 1.9%, suggesting some resilience despite ongoing economic uncertainties.

Full UK retail sales release here.