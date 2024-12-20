Fri, Dec 20, 2024 @ 16:42 GMT
US PCE inflation ticks up to 2.4% yoy, core unchanged at 2.8% yoy

By ActionForex.com

US headline PCE price index rose 0.1% mom in November, below expectation of 0.2% mom. Core PCE price index (excluding food and energy) also rose 0.1% mom, below expectation of 0.2% mom. Prices for goods increased less than 0.1% mom and prices for services increased 0.2% mom. Food prices increased 0.2% mom and energy prices also increased 0.2% mom.

From the same month one year ago, headline PCE index ticked up from 2.3% yoy to 2.4% yoy, below expectation of 2.5% yoy. Core PCE was unchanged at 2.8% yoy, below expectation of 2.9% yoy. Prices for goods decreased -0.4% yoy and prices for services increased 3.8% yoy. Food prices increased 1.4% yoy and energy prices decreased -4.0% yoy.

Personal income rose 0.3% mom or USD 71.1B, below expectation of 0.4% mom. Personal spending rose 0.4% mom or USD 81.3B. below expectation of 0.5% mom.

Full US personal income and outlays release here.

